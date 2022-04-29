UP in the hills 27 kilometres east of Bathurst is the abandoned Sunny Corner silver, lead and zinc mining area. Prior to mining, rich bodies of ore were close to the surface. Rainwater would have dissolved some of the metals from these ore bodies, and affected the life in the streams as they flowed via Daylight, Jews and Willewa creeks into the Turon River. If the stream was tested in 1850, before any disturbance, there would have been elevated mineral levels; just what, we can never know. In the 1880s, Sunny Corner was a boom town, the largest silver mine in Australia, with thousands of workers. The ore was easy to reach at first, but as mining went deeper, more difficulties arose along with health problems for the workers from the effects of lead, arsenic, dust and sulphur. No doubt the levels of dissolved metals in the runoff have increased greatly due to this mining. Dr Ian Wright features this mine area in a new video, Mining The Blue Mountains, which you can easily find online. He tested the stream of water that now flows from the old workings, which have not operated for 100 years. A hint of what he was to find is the barren ground there. Testing found very disturbing results in the levels of many dissolved minerals in the water. Some bioaccumulate, which means that they build up in a person's body. He said that one, zinc, is dangerous at 10 units. His testing found 240,000! This would have been happening since the mine closed 100 years ago, and Dr Wright expects it to continue. Bathurst Community Climate Action Network (BCCAN) is concerned about the questions Dr Wright's finding raises. As the mineralised-rich water proceeds, water from other streams join, so diluting the strength. Still, what are the levels of dissolved minerals along the stream system? What effects on the stream life - the small creatures as well as on the yabbies, platypuses and water birds? What is the impact of the high levels of dissolved minerals on fish, and what if they are caught and eaten? Has the Environment Protection Authority tested for excessive dissolved minerals? Could reinstating specific plant and wetland systems reduce these? The adjoining landholders and those who visit to swim, fish and camp downstream deserve to know. BCCAN is writing to the Environment Protection Authority, and we'll let you know of their response. With thanks to David Goldney and Ashley Bland for their assistance.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/caf49fa2-91d7-413b-aee1-3d92c80f40b7.jpg/r191_0_1646_822_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg