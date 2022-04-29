INTEREST rates are on many people's minds. They're going up. How far? How much will the mortgage payments rise? Will house prices fall? What about shares and super accounts? Will higher interest rates cause values to drop or will they help super fund returns? Fixed home loan rates have already risen sharply. Some have almost doubled. In 2020, the major banks were offering five-year fixed rates at 2.5 per cent. Now those loans cost about 4.9pc. Variable rate loans from the big banks are up from 1.99pc at one stage to around 3.29pc now. The rates paid on on-call bank accounts haven't increased. Nor have fixed deposit rates. Two-year fixed home loans are around 3.75pc, but two-year fixed deposit rates are still at 0.25pc. How much will official RBA rates rise? Uncertainty abounds. Inflation is now much higher, more than 7pc in the US and Europe and above 5pc here. The usual cause of inflation is excessive demand for goods and services so supply cannot keep up and prices rise. This makes it necessary to raise interest rates to slow demand, to remove the alcohol from the party. However, share markets have fallen recently due to fears of an economic slowdown. The war in Ukraine has disrupted Europe's economy. China's zero COVID policy and harsh lockdowns have closed many factories. The expected slowdown has caused commodity prices to fall, a negative for Australia. One day share markets fall due to fear of interest rate rises. The next they fall due to fear of an economic slowdown. These are opposing forces. Both cannot rule. Either we have a booming economy with higher inflation and interest rates or we have a slowing economy with falling inflation and rates. Many factors are clouding the outlook, adding to confusion. The events in Ukraine and China are a negative. Yet consumers in Europe, the US and Australia have built up savings while working from home with nowhere to go. There is potential for spending and growth. Now is a time for clear thinking. We shouldn't fear two opposing forces simultaneously. They will probably neutralise each other to an extent. Some sort of compromise seems likely, a middle ground. There will be official interest rate rises, but maybe fewer than expected. Central banks don't want to crash their economies or housing markets. Inflation is probably already easing and partly temporary. In the share market and funds management, clear thinking is needed. It's a time for stock pickers. And it may be too late to lock in a five-year fixed home loan rate as they are too high.

