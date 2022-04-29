news, local-news,

THE Central West could become a major provider of renewable energy, according to Dr Amanda Cohn and Kay Nankervis. Dr Cohn is the Greens candidate for the NSW Senate and was with the party's Calare candidate, Ms Nankervis, in Orange and Bathurst on Thursday. The party previously announced that the Greens, if elected to power, would implement a system in which the government would pay 50 per cent of wages over a 10-year period for any business that takes on a worker who used to work in coal or gas. READ ALSO: Greens call for Federal Government to fund a plan for Mount Panorama "It's not the workers who need to pay for the move away from fossil fuels, it's big business and governments who have to bear the burden," Ms Nankervis said. "That's one of the things that we're going to be looking after in Calare. That's particularly important to the people in Lithgow, the people who live just outside Mudgee and the people involved in the mines in Orange." The Calare candidate said they'd like to see sections of the Central West become open for solar farms which could be placed near towns and not away from them. "That way we can build the infrastructure linking up fossil fuel free-energy and building a network of EV charging, so the Central West can become one of the first regional areas to start shifting much more strongly to electric vehicle use," Ms Nankervis said. "It's in regional areas that people need to move to electric vehicles as fast as possible because of the huge cost of diesel fuel." IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: Dr Cohn said the region "has the opportunity to not just be self-sufficient in terms of energy, it has the opportunity to be an exporter of power". "This region is on major transmission lines and there's already been huge private sector interest in investing in this region."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/3de7a77d-b2ec-46de-a2c1-351e52a88478_rotated_90.JPG/r0_854_3264_2698_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg