LUC Fenton has long looked up to Josh Giddey and what he has achieved on the basketball court, but last week the Bathurst talent literally got to look up at the star Australian NBA rookie. Fenton got to meet Giddey at an autograph session then be part of an camp hosted by the City of Sydney Comets Basketball Association that involved the man who made history with Oklahoma City Thunder. Giddey, who is one year older than Fenton, was the sixth pick in last year's NBA Draft. He went on to become youngest ever player to score a triple-double at 19 years, 84 days and was named the best rookie of the month in the Western Conference four times. While a hip injury ended his season after 54 appearances, Giddey averaged 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists. Though he did not receive a single vote, there were many who thought he would have been a worthy winner of the NBA rookie of the year. "I did personally as well," Fenton said. Given Fenton had followed Giddey's career from when he played with the Adelaide 36ers to now being one of Australia's most exciting talents, meeting him and then attending one of the camps he is staging around the country was an experience he won't soon forget. "I never expected to do anything like it, at some points it didn't feel like it was real to be honest, I didn't have words," Fenton said. "I saw him when he used to play in the NBL and then when he was going for the draft, I knew he would be a first round pick but I didn't think he would be such a high first-rounder. "To see what he's done in the NBA, and now coming back to Australia and setting up camps and for me to be able to go to one of the camps was crazy." A point guard like Giddey, Fenton got to meet him at an autograph session prior to the three-hour camp. "He was at a sports store and I bought a jersey and he signed my jersey and I had a talk to him," Fenton said. "Everything was going through my head, I could've asked him a million questions, but I pretty much just said 'Congrats about the NBA you're doing really well, everyone in Australia is proud'. "I took a couple of photos of him and the first one I took he was sitting down and I thought the height difference was that bad. I'm 6'1, 6'2 myself, you know at school I'm decently tall, but then he stood up and I saw his shoulders, it was 'Oh wow', he really did make me look short. He's 6'8 himself." Fenton was the only Bathurst talent to attend the camp, thanking Comets director Robert Van Houten for both setting up the three-hour session and helping him gain a spot. He knows just how special the experience was. "It wasn't just Josh, his Dad was there as well and his Dad helped train Josh to become the player he is. So it felt like there was a lot of Josh's support group around and you did get to learn a bunch of new skills even though you didn't get to train one-on-one with Josh. I definitely picked up on new things," Fenton said. "It's most definitely inspiring, while I knew I wouldn't be able to train with Josh personally, and the camp there were younger kids and older kids, just hearing him talk just made everyone want to try 110 percent. "You put in that extra effort while he was around to see if he took at glimpse at you."

