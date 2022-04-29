news, local-news,

A ONE Nation politician in the NSW Upper House will join the party's candidate for the seat of Calare at the Royal Bathurst Show on Saturday. Rod Roberts, who was elected to the NSW Legislative Council at the 2019 state election, will be with Bathurst's Stacey Whittaker at the show to talk with locals. READ ALSO: Bathurst's Stacey Whittaker to be One Nation candidate for seat of Calare "I'm certainly not here [at the show] for a hard sell," Mrs Whittaker said on Friday. "I'm a firm believer that most people, by this stage, know who they are voting for." But she said it would be an opportunity for locals to speak with herself and Mr Roberts and ask any questions they might have. IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST: "It's meant to be a wet day [on Saturday], but I'm hoping that does not keep the crowds away," Mrs Whittaker said. "My main purpose is to support the regional show." Mrs Whittaker, who is opposite the Mazda site at the show, did not have a firm time for when Mr Roberts would be joining her, but said it would be around lunchtime. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

