BATHURST businesswoman Sam Peacock will be back on the motorbike once again to raise money for prostate cancer research and men's mental health. Ms Peacock, owner of Bathurst Barbers on the corner of Bentinck and Keppel streets, is looking to raise over $4000 in the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride next month and will partner with more than 20 local riders in the charity fundraiser event. Ms Peacock said it's important for men to talk about their issues before it becomes too serious. READ MORE: "I deal with men all day, every day at my job. Men are the main people I speak to and I hear all their stories and I think it's important they're heard," she said. "They say men die six years earlier than women for mostly preventable things. "It's important to raise awareness for mental health and for men to check themselves before it gets serious." This is now the fourth year Ms Peacock has participated in the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, with the most she's ever raised in a single year being roughly $3500. Individually, she's already raised $2000 through the barbers and has raised $4000 collectively from her time ride team. "If I can raise $4000 that be great," she said. The actual ride is set to take place on Sunday, May 22, and will take participants on a ride around Mount Panorama and the surrounding roads, with the route to be revealed to riders only. The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride was founded in Sydney by Mark Hawwa, back in 2012. It was inspired by a photo of television show Mad Men's Don Draper astride a classic bike and wearing his finest suit, with Hawwa decidubg a themed ride would be a great way of connecting niche motorcycle enthusiasts and communities while raising funds to support the men in their lives. For more information on the Distinguished Gentleman's Ride or to donate to Ms Peacock, visit the website's donation page at www.gentlemansride.com/fundraisers/BathurstBarbers104. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

