news, local-news,

BATHURST stopped to mark service and sacrifice when the city held its Anzac Day commemoration on Monday. A big crowd was in the CBD for the event.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/8a5b2dce-33f5-4989-8b2a-4ed1628c7456.JPG/r2_172_3361_2070_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg