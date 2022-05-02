community,

Florence's father, William Charles Lowe, was the caretaker at Bathurst Showground in the 1920s. In the background is the first self-standing pavilion, built in 1886 and designed by Bathurst architect James Hine. Then it's the sheep pavilion, with its low-pitched roof, which was first used at the 1883 show. It had been planned for several years and was specifically designed to house 150 pens. Behind it was the pig pavilion, which was also designed by James Hine. It was constructed in 1885 by Bathurst sawmillers and timber merchants Mugridge Brothers. The First World War had been over for about 18 months by 1920. During the Great War, the showground had been taken over by the Commonwealth Authorities and an array of tents had been erected around the grounds. All was well until the camp was flooded out. After drying out, the ground was still used for drills and parades, but not for accommodation. Stewards were easier to obtain by 1922. Frank Street judged the beef section; S.B. Rouse was a blood horse judge from Mudgee; Mr E. Stephenson from Oberon agreed to judge the draught horses; D.T. Gordon travelled to Bathurst as a judge for the dairy cattle section, which was quite large in those days; Mr H. Maude judged the poultry section as well as some dog sections; P.J. Callahan judged the pig entries; the sheep were judged by Mr F.A. Webb; and Mrs Willman took care of the entries in the home produce section. The Bathurst A. H. and P. Association utilised several of the brass bands of Bathurst. In 1927, a sub-committee of the association called tenders for providing music for the Bathurst Show and its patrons. That year, the tender of the City Model Band, at a fee of £25, was accepted. The tender was for furnishing the music for the three days of the show as well as marching through the streets to the ground on the second day. The committee was expecting a magnificent display for the 1927 show. It was the 83rd Annual Exhibition of the Bathurst A. H. and P. Association, which opened on April 27 at the Show Ground, admirably representing the resources of a prolific district and the energy of its producers. It was described as a fine crowning effort of weeks of untiring activity on the part of a hard working band of officials and of the strenuous preparation by vigorous sons of the soil and others engaged industrially in fashioning into shape exhibits worthy of the occasion. Of the 1927 event, it was said that all shows are alike, according to the casual onlooker, but the most superficial observer would have to admit that the present demonstration of the district's potentialities were far in advance of anything of the kind that has been seen in Bathurst before. It was different and better in one important respect - the exhibits were a record. In almost every section an increase was evident and quality was just as conspicuous as quantity. Fruits of the earth were in abundance. There were outstanding vegetables such as the gigantic pumpkins. Some carrots from the Bathurst Experiment Farm were of unusual dimensions, while the whole display from this institution was under the capable supervision of Mr J. Dutton. The collections of apples presented many different varieties - Angus Buck, Granny Smith, Rome Beauty, Jonathan, Cleopatra, Tasma, Delicious, London Pippi, Dunn's Munro Favourite, King David, Statesman and more. There was no district exhibit in 1927, but there was a sub-district display shown by Mr G.S. Trevitt, of Peel, though it was not so comprehensive as his late father's famous collection. It was described as a splendid display representative of the area from which the products had been gathered - that was, within a radius of 10 miles of the Kelso Post Office.

