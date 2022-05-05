news, property, home, smart bathroom, shower habits

Imagine stepping into the shower and having the temperature and water flow set exactly right without having to make any adjustments. This is the future of bathroom design according to Methven design and innovation head Andy Grigor. "Our lives already have an overload of information and there is a movement to transition from the smart home to the thoughtful home," Andy said. "We are working on hidden technology that helps meet everyday demands, with products that have intuitive features that use several metrics to predict your needs. "Intuitive shower technology will track habits and automatically power on the thermostat at just the right temperature and preferred water flow." While smart bathrooms are expected to become popular in the future, bathroom design trends for 2022 focus on simplicity and naturalness with functionality and eco-friendly selections a priority. Water conservation doesn't mean compromising on the shower experience according to Andy. "People tend to associate less water with bad experiences," Andy said. "Our mission at Methven is to change that. We design with the intent to use less water but not at the expense of experience. "Our shower designs focus on innovation, sustainability and water conservation, and along with leading-edge technology result in a transformative shower experience." To achieve this water flow rate is optimised to be water efficient without compromising the luxurious spray performance. From an interior-design perspective, artistic touches give character to bathrooms with the use of modern wallpaper, wall panelling or warm, moody colours adding personality and harmony. The natural hues of stone and wood dominate trends while the green palette is a popular colour choice. "There is no ignoring the dominance of green," Andy said. READ ALSO: Click here to discover what is happening in real estate with this week's realestateview eEdition. "There seems to be a renewed zeal for nature and the outdoors, and we see greening in our interiors, bringing the outdoors in." Bathroom spaces, including vanities, walls and ceiling linings are adopting finishes in raw timber, stone and concrete. Sustainable timber is a natural material that brings a sense of warmth and depth to a room, adds texture and movement, bringing nature indoors. "The connection to nature and earthy raw colours and textures provides a calming yet resort luxe feel to an ultimate bathroom sanctuary," Andy said. "A simple palette with natural materials of stone and wood allowing bathroom fixtures to accentuate the detail and finishing touches. We'll start to see softer forms become more prevalent, but for tapware clean lines and a minimalist touch will enable other features in the bathroom, like the shower design, to become the hero feature."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/cf07f378-0ac5-4746-9169-dcdf317b4829.jpg/r0_716_3501_2694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg