Vulnerable Bathurst people facing rental affordability crisis

news, local-news,

RENTAL affordability for vulnerable people in Bathurst is looking dire according to new statistics. New statistics revealed in Anglicare's annual national rental affordability snapshot show a catastrophic housing outlook for vulnerable people relying on government supports. Anglicare's Emergency Relief Coordinator in Bathurst, Barry Porter, says regional areas like Bathurst continue to be affected by significant increases in housing costs and are disproportionately affecting people on low incomes. "Over the past year Anglicare's emergency relief service in Bathurst has seen an influx in the number of people who are homeless or in housing stress approaching our team for assistance," said Mr Porter. READ ALSO: "Housing costs often form the biggest part of a household budget and for vulnerable families, the surge in rents and housing prices have meant their finances simply can't stretch that far." Anglicare's service provides emergency food relief and emotional support for people in the Bathurst region, and assists a range of people from teenagers through to seniors. Mr Porter said changes seen during the COVID-19 pandemic includes the movement of people from metro areas to regional areas for larger and more affordable properties, which have put low-income local families in further housing stress. "The mental stress that people are under can affect so many parts of their life and can lead to relationship breakdown, unemployment and even physical illness," he said. "We want people to know that they aren't alone and that have somewhere they can go to feel connection." Of the categories reviewed in the research most showed no housing would be affordable in the Bathurst area for people relying on government supports. The only significant exception was for couples on minimum wage receiving family tax benefits, which showed that 36 percent of properties would be affordable. Anglicare is calling for greater assistance for vulnerable families in the regions. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/c8f20a35-d0dc-400b-91d8-fecdd1ff1ec3.jpg/r3_615_6008_4008_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg