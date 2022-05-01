news, local-news, Chifley Police, 12-year-old, missing, missing child

A boy reported missing from the Bathurst area has been located safe and well. The 12-year-old boy was reported missing when he left his home at 4.30pm on Friday, April 29 and failed to return. Following inquiries by officers attached to Chifley Police District, the boy was located in Kelso just after midday on Sunday. Police would like to thank the media and public for their assistance. Police had earlier made an appeal to the public to help locate the child, as they held concerns for his welfare due to his age. READ ALSO: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

