A LONG serving exhibition at the Royal Bathurst Show has taken home a major award at this year's event. The Bathurst High Campus animal nursery was awarded the commercial agricultural exhibit champion at this year's show, a massive win for the school, its staff and volunteering students. Bathurst High Campus head agriculture teacher Pat Ford said the school's animal nursery has been running at the show for over three decades. "We've been doing this for approximately 35 years, so it's steeped in tradition in our agriculture centre," he said. READ ALSO: "The main focus is to engage animals with the public, so that's why we have so many petting stations." Animals that were on show at the nursery include baby chickens, goats, llamas, donkeys and ponies, just to name a few. A majority of the animals are actually donated by members of the community, but there was still a handful of animals owned by the school. "We also work closely with Bathurst Regional Council's small animal pound," Mr Ford said. "They've kindly donated a dog with some young pups, as well as some kittens. We're hoping for them to be adopted into some new homes. "We also have some great partnerships with locals in the community, who have kindly donated animals for the nursery at the show. "We've got a large collection of different animals including llamas, goats and our own bred Corriedale rams." The nursery is not run by just members of Bathurst High Campus' agriculture classes, rather students throughout all years. "We offer this opportunity not just to agriculture students but to all students," Mr Ford said. "It helps develop skills such as interacting with the public, as well as taking on the responsibility of maintaining and looking after animals throughout the the show. "The care and welfare of the animals is the most important thing." The Bathurst High Campus animal nursery operated on all three days of the Royal Bathurst Show at the top paddock and was a popular attraction for people of all ages.

