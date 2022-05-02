news, local-news, Rural Young Achier, Royal Bathurst Show

Scots All Saints College student Kirrilee Scott has been named the Overall Champion in the 2022 Royal Bathurst Show Rural Young Achiever awards. Winners in the competition, were presented their sashes on Saturday morning. Head steward, Vicki Wilson said the Royal Bathurst Show Young Rural Achiever Awards attracted record entries in 2022, with 86 students from Bathurst and its surrounds being part of the competition. The awards were open to anyone aged 12-28 who are involved in the show movement, agriculture, related industry or anyone who shows initiative or is involved in the local community. Ms Wilson said the awards were open to both men and women and were a chance for young people to show the community what they are achieving. READ MORE: She said the awards look to promote excellence across all areas, and were an opportunity for young people to gain experience and showcase their talent. She said there were not many organisations that run a competition where young children can gain interview experience and do a resume. "They are asked questions on their involvement in community, even their knowledge of agriculture. "It can be anything, they can be asked about their ambitions, goals, even how they present themselves in an interview." She said the questions provoked a lot of thought from applicants. The winners in the competition included: Junior Boys, 12-14 years, first place, Brendan Mitchell (Stannies) second Riley Larnach (Stannies) and third Frazer Gill (SASC). Charlie McTiernan received a highly commended. Junior Girls, 12-14 years, first Tegan Chapman (SASC) second Kate Williamson (Blayney) and Matilda Penfold (SASC), with Piper Henry (SASC) being placed highly commended. Brendan Mitchell was named overall Champion. In the Intermediate, 15-16 years boys, Patrick McKiernan (SASC) placed first, Jack Graf (SASC) placed second and Angus McFarlane (SASC) came third, with Lucas Kamper highly commended. In the Intermediate 15-16 years girls Paige Hatton (SASC) was placed first, Victoria Webb (SASC) second and Lilly Moore (SASC) third. Pip Webb (SASC) received highly commended. Paige Hatton was named overall champion. In the senior division, 17- 19 years Kirrilee Scott (SASC) placed first, Lillian Oke (SASC) second and Charlotte Lindsay (SASC) third with Clare Mawhood highly commended. Kirrilee Scott was named overall champion in the seniors, and also took out the title of Overall Champion. Chelsea Reeve placed first in the Open Champion. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/2ed209c9-8e3c-43b6-b601-91f5432abc5a.jpeg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg