sport, local-sport,

SATURDAY'S Central West Premier League Hockey men's opening round game for St Pat's was almost the perfect outcome for an early season contest - a gritty win that showed the team where they can improve. The Saints came away with a 2-1 victory over Parkes United to get their campaign off to a solid start, with defending CWPLH player of the season Tyler Willott scoring both of the Pat's goals. Willott, who also takes on co-captaincy duties this season, said the team did an amazing job at Parkes considering the late minute changes the squad had to go through. "It was quite a tough game - it always is when you have to travel up to Parkes - plus we had a couple of boys with COVID so we had a few young fellas that played up," he said. "We were scrambling for numbers and went up there with one sub but we were still able to get the job done, which was really good." Willott said the game was a mixed bag for the team in attack but added that it never felt like the team were ever in hot water on the score board. "We didn't play our best but we transferred the ball really well across the back," he said. "There were probably a lot of 50-50 balls on the day that we wanted a little bit more. There were definitely opportunities in the circle that we could have got a result from." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/89d11f21-100c-4de7-83da-2008d7202425.png/r0_36_906_548_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg