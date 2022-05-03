news, local-news,

THE number of service stations in Bathurst could grow again, with a development application (DA) proposing a new one to be built in Kelso's major industrial area. The $300,000 proposal, lodged on behalf of IOR Petroleum, is for a multi-tenancy warehouse and unmanned service station for heavy vehicles at 57 Hampden Park Road. Bathurst is already home to 16 operational fuel retailers, with a further three either proposed, approved or under construction in Kelso, Raglan and Robin Hill. READ MORE: Kelso Carl's Jr outlet anticipated to open in mid-2022 However there is only one unmanned service station, the United on the corner of Durham and William streets. The Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE) for the DA says the Hampden Park Road development would be operational 24/7. In addition to the unmanned service station, the development would include a warehouse with a ground floor area of 4000 square metres split into five tenancies, and three crossovers to provide access to the site. The five tenancies for the warehouse have not been specified, but the SoEE says they are "all capable of serving functions consistent with the definition of a warehouse under the Bathurst Regional Local Environmental Plan." Uniquely, the service station isn't designed to be used by all motorists. "The main purpose of the facility is to provide for the refuelling of heavy vehicles (diesel only) and will be via a swipe card-key tag facility for existing customers of the fuel provider and their own fleet of heavy vehicles," the SoEE said. The service station is designed for use by B-double vehicles and is also proposed to included an above ground 85 kilolitre diesel and seven kilolitre AdBlue combo tank and a single "ablution block" with two car parking spaces. Bathurst's LEP requires service stations to have six spaces per work bay, five spaces per 100 square metres of shop, and either 15 spaces per 100 square metres of restaurant or one space per three seats, whichever is greater. "The proposal at hand is for an unmanned service station and is not required to provide any parking spaces as per the above. Despite this, two spaces are provided for the ablution block," the SoEE states. Parking requirements for the warehouse have been exceeded in the plans, with a minimum of 20 proposed. The plans are also consistent with the objectives of the industrial zoning of the site. The SoEE concludes that "sufficient planning grounds exist to warrant the proposal" and recommends that Bathurst Regional Council approve the application.

