IN a scrappy AFL Central West senior women's opening round contest on Saturday it was the Bathurst Giants who grinded out a tough 4-12-36 to 3-3-21 win over the visiting Dubbo Demons at George Park 1. Wet conditions put a stop to the Giants' regular fast-paced play but the team adapted well to stay on top in the midfield and take their first points of the season. Giants coach Liz Kennedy was happy with the way her side adapted to the slow conditions. "It was a good start. Dubbo came down to play. It was pretty heavy conditions under the feet but it was still a great all-round game," she said. "It's difficult in those conditions. At the end of the day you had to do what you could. Kicks weren't going far and it was slippery out there. "We're a bit more of a dry weather team now. It's difficult to do those running handballs and kicks when it's so muddy." The first quarter was the difference in game that had several momentum swings. Giants ran out to a 3-4-22 to 0-1-1 advantage at the end of the first term as the Demons struggled to get anything going in the slow conditions. The hosts got a wake up call in the second quarter when they were outscored two goals to none. After a goal-less third quarter for both sides the Giants found a crucial fourth quarter major to give themselves breathing room. Kennedy said several players kept things steady for the Giants when Demons threatened a comeback. "I think our attack out of the middle was quite good, especially through Zoe Peters. Sarah Day and Carla Hill gelled really well," she said. "Laycee [Covington-Gorst] in the ruck also did an outstanding job."

