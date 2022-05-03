news, local-news,

Bathurst teachers will walk off the job on Wednesday as part of a statewide strike authorised by the NSW Teachers Federation. According to the Federation, 70 per cent of teachers are reconsidering their profession due to the "workload" and Bathurst mother Kirralee Burke said the shortage in teaching staff has a serious flow-on effect. Receiving a good education doesn't only impact a child's life but impacts the local economy further down the track. ALSO MAKING NEWS: A chance to meet and question your federal election candidates Ms Burke said it's a complex issue that needs to be addressed. "I'm in full support of the teachers, not even just the teachers but the whole education system," she said. "Whilever there's staff shortages and teacher shortages teachers and schools are under stress, and even though I'm not a teacher we know that whenever we're under stress in our jobs we can't do our best. "It doesn't mean that we're not trying, it doesn't mean that we don't have the best intentions but unfortunately in this circumstance teachers are stressed out." ALSO MAKING NEWS: Mac one of many to hit the ground running The 24-hour strike comes after a unanimous decision was made by the NSW Teachers Federation State Executive on April 26. According to the Unions NSW website, a poll of 10,000 teachers was released last week and found that 90 per cent said their pay does not reflect their expertise and responsibilities. While 89 per cent said the shortages are very significant and 82 per cent said the shortages are leading to higher teacher workloads. Kelso High School Campus principal Michael Sloan said the school's staff go above and beyond in their roles, whether it's supporting students with their education or on the sporting field, and it's important they're compensated for their efforts. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Proposal for heavy vehicle service station and warehouse in Kelso "We have such a professional and committed staff, they work exceptionally hard and ... if you look at the additional work that they do out of hours it's exceptional," Mr Sloan said. "There is an incredible amount of work done outside of hours and it is important that the teachers are fairly compensated for their work." Many of Kelso High's teachers will be participating in the strike on Wednesday May 4, however some will remain at the school providing minimal supervision for students who need to be there. Mr Sloan said not all teachers will strike and the decision is completely up to them. The school will support each staff member's view. "Our attitude is that we respect the right of people to make that decision and some people will strike and other people won't strike so we just respect each others' decision to do that," Mr Sloan said.

