Have you ever considered becoming a carer for children and teens in need? At the end of 2021, 46,000 children currently live in Australia's out-of-home care system. My Forever Family NSW is an organisation working to support children and teens living out of the home. It runs information sessions and programs to provide safe, secure, and nurturing homes. While vulnerable children and teens returning to their birth family is the ultimate goal, My Forever Family NSW recognises that this is not always possible. My Forever Family NSW advocates for other permanent options, such as adoption when appropriate. Last year, adoptions reached a record low due to a reduction in adoptions from foster care, highlighting the growing need for more carers and the importance of transitioning to permanency within the system. My Forever Family NSW runs regular information sessions for carers, families, educators, child welfare professionals, policymakers, and children and young people called Events for Change. These events range from online and in-person training, forums, workshops, conferences and other events to support and educate people on the difference becoming a carer can make in a child's life. My Forever Family NSW spokesperson, Michelle Stacpoole, said the sessions were vital for local communities, especially those with an urgent need for carers. "Being a carer for kids is not a one size fits all, there are many ways you can help children thrive," she said. "These sessions are an opportunity to ask questions about becoming a carer in an open and relaxed setting, and to chat directly with those who have lived experience as carers. "It's a chance for people to considering becoming carers now to understand the next steps and we also welcome people who are considering this option for the future to come along and find out more." My Forever Family NSW's next Events for Change session in the Bathurst area is on Wednesday, May 18, at the Bathurst RSL Club starting at 5.30pm. This will be an excellent opportunity to meet with current carers and local adoption and foster care agencies as an in-person event. You'll learn about becoming an authorised carer and hear firsthand experiences from current carers. If you've ever thought about opening your home and heart to a child or teen in need, register for the 'Becoming a Carer for Kids Information Session' at www.eventsforchange.org.au/infosession.

You can make a difference with My Forever Family NSW

