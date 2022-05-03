news, local-news,

Students within Scots All Saints Campus' junior and middle school cohorts are starting to develop a greater appreciation for STEM-based subjects, with the $3 million innovation centre now up and running. The innovation centre, which was completed shortly before the last COVID-19 lockdown, was officially opened on Tuesday at the All Saints Campus. READ ALSO: CSU Bathurst graduates waste no time finding employment With the growth in STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] education high on the school's radar, Scots All Saints College headmaster John Weeks said the innovation centre will provide a flexible working space for project work. "It's all directed towards the use of robotics, computers, 3D printers and the like to allow students to work collectively and collaboratively," Mr Weeks said. "Students are now able to leave their projects on site and come back to work on them at any time; it's essentially a hub for creativity and problem solving." The centre received $700,000 from the federal government to fund the project, as well as $750,000 from the All Saints' Foundation and Scots All Saints council. READ ALSO: One Nation's Rod Roberts joins Stacey Whittaker on campaign trail Mr Weeks said the school is conscious of a growing need for people in STEM-based careers, and would like to see the innovation centre help students unlock future career pathways. "These career paths are always changing as society rolls own with technological advances, especially on the medical side of things," he said. "We want to equip students with the skills necessary to go out into a modern world where STEM-based careers are evolving alongside innovative research and new technologies." A STEM centre for Scots All Saints College's senior campus is also in the works, which also received a sizeable [$950,000] boost from the federal government. "The funding for the senior STEM centre is almost in place, and we hope to start construction towards the end of the year," Mr Weeks said. "From prep school to Year 12, all Scots All Saints students will eventually have access to a state-of-the-art facility where they can engage in creative STEM-based learning as new innovations emerge." READ ALSO: A chance to meet and question your federal election candidates Scots All Saints Year 6 student Alex Host said the cohort has recently been studying geology, and has found the new centre helpful in learning more about the science discipline. "There's lots of space for us to learn and work together on projects," Alex said. Fellow student Grace Patterson said there's plenty of room for fun activities. "We've been learning how to program robots using time, speed and angles, and we designed an 18-hole golf course for them to play on."

