Police, civilian staff recognised in honour roll
THE EFFORTS of the city's longest serving police officers and administration staff were acknowledged on Tuesday, with Chifley Police District's Annual Awards Ceremony held.
Chifley's top cop, Supt Bob Noble said the event was about celebrating the careers, efforts and meritorious conduct and sacrifices of police and administration staff.
"For those of you receiving recognition today, my thanks and admiration for the work you do and the sacrifices you and your families all make in meeting the many challenges that are part of the daily job.
"For those not receiving awards today, please do not think your efforts have gone unnoticed.
"After all someone is always watching.
"I'm watching, your colleagues are watching, the community and your families are too.
"Someone is always watching, quietly appreciative of what you are doing," he said.
He said many were receiving clasps and medals for long and diligent service.
"These in my view are to be cherished."
He said a career as a police officer is tough.
"It's a journey and the fact that some of you have made it a long, diligent and ethical one is worthy of recognition."
Among the dignitaries attending the event was Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree.
The following awards were presented during the ceremony:
National Police Service Medal
National Medal and clasps
The NSW Police Medal and clasps
The NSW Police Medallion and lapel pins
NSW Premier's Bushfire Emergency Citation
Commissioner's Unit Citation
Assistant Commissioner's Certificate of Merit
Assistant Commissioner's Commendation
Oath of Office and Affirmations of Office
Commissioner of Police Long Service Awards
Certificates of Service
Region Awards including
Commendations
Citations
Police District Commander's awards including
Commendations
Certificates of Merit
Certificates of Appreciation
The National Police Service Medal
RECIPIENTS
Receiving the National Police Service Medal for 15 years diligent and ethical service:
- Detective Senior Constable Michael Barr
- Senior Constable Michael Wood
- Detective Senior Constable Bruce Grabham
- Senior Constable Andrew Cole
- Senior Constable Marcin Klimiuk
- Senior Constable David Gillard
Receiving The National Medal and Clasps:
Receiving the National Medal for 15 years diligent service:
- Detective Senior Constable Michael Barr
- Senior Constable Michael Wood
- Detective Senior Constable Bruce Grabham
- Detective Senior Constable Andrew Cole
- Senior Constable Marcin Klimiuk
- Senior Constable David Gillard
Receiving the 1st Clasp to the National Medal for 25 years diligent service:
- Sergeant Darryl Goodwin
- Sergeant Rodrick Buhr
- Detective Sergeant Scott McWhirter
- Sergeant Sonya Wiles
- Leading Senior Constable Phillip O'Brien
Receiving the NSW Police Medal for 10 years diligent and ethical service:
- Sergeant Matthew Wallace
- Senior Constable Peter Holmes
- Senior Constable Penny Nunan
- Senior Constable Craig Simpson
- Senior Constable Rebecca Irwin
Receiving the 30 Year Clasp to the NSW Police Medal for diligent and ethical service:
- Detective Sergeant Mark Bakunowich
- Sergeant Rodrick Buhr
- Detective Sergeant Scott McWhirter
- Sergeant Sonya Wiles
- Sergeant Marita Shoulders
- Detective Senior Constable Michael Barr
- Detective Senior Constable Bruce Grabham
- Senior Constable Marcin Klimiuk
Receiving the NSW Police Medallion lapel pin for 25 years diligent and ethical service:
- Mrs Cherene Stephen
Commissioner's Awards
The Commissioner's Unit Citation is awarded for outstanding service or bravery by commands, units or personnel collectively undertaking a common purpose.
- Detective Senior Constable Michael Barr for outstanding service to Strike Force 'Domino" between 2009 to 2010.
Oaths of Office and Affirmations of Office
- Probationary Constable Bailey Beresford
- Probationary Constable Annelise Farquharson
- Probationary Constable Hywel Blake
Commissioner of Police Long Service Awards:
The Commissioner of Police Long Service Award is awarded to unsworn members of the NSW Police
- Receiving the NSW Police Long Service Award for 45 years diligent and ethical service Mrs Alison Wallace
- Receiving the Commissioner of Police Long Service Award for 25 years diligent and ethical service: Mrs Cherene Stephen.
New South Wales Premier's Bushfire Emergency Citation:
- Sergeant Sonya Wiles
- Detective Sergeant Brenton Rosier
- Senior Constable Ashlea Donald
REGION COMMANDER'S AWARDS
- Region Commanders Unit Citation - is awarded to Detective Sergeant Scott MCWhirter in recognition of his dedication to duty shown during a siege/hostage incident at Orange NSW. The commitment and tenacity of detective Sergeant McWhirter is recognised, and he is commended for his contribution to a successful outcome.
- Region Commanders Commendation - is awarded to Constable Sarah VARIAN in recognition of dedication to duty shown during the arrest of an armed offender at Lithgow in 2021. Probationary Constable Varian is commended for displaying professionalism and restrain during the arrest, placing the safety of the community above her own.
The Assistant Commissioner Certificate of Merit
- Sergeant Matthew Wallace in recognition of action taken to resolve a potentially life threatening situation. The then Constable Matthew Wallace was fronted by a female person armed with a knife who was threatening self harm. Constable Wallace disarmed this female person and restrained her. She was later taken to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital for assessment under the Mental Health Act. By his actions Constable Matthew Wallace displayed good police work and is commended.
The Assistant Commissioner Commendation
- Awarded to Sergeant Matthew Wallace in recognition of action taken in the prevention of an attempted suicide in Waterloo. The then Constable Matthew Wallace prevented a man from jumping off a seventh storey balcony by grabbing holding of him and pulling him to safety. By his actions Constable Matthew Wallace displayed good police work and is commended.
Police District Commander's Awards
POLICE DISTRICT COMMANDER'S AWARDS
- Orana Mid-Western Police District - Sergeant Brenton Rosier. The then Detective Senior Constable Rosier is commended for his unwavering investigation and pursuit of an offender who on the 3rd of June 2019, invaded the Kandos home of a 75-year-old woman, covering her face with a cloth before running from the scene. Detective Senior Constable Rosier's resolve resulted in the identification and subsequent charging and conviction of the offender with the offence of Aggravated Break and Enter and commit serious indictable offence.
Commanders Certificate of Appreciation
- Barrier Police District - Senior Constable Gregory Lynch. For his dedication to duty and diligent attempt to preserve human life, in attendance to a serious motorcycle collision at Windelle station via Menindee whilst off duty on 19 October 2019. Senior Constable Gregory Lynch assisted a Menindee Health Service Nurse to apply First Aid and subsequently CPR upon the patient and maintaining life support for over one hour pending the arrival of medical assistance from the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
