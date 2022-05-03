news, local-news, Chifley, honour roll

THE EFFORTS of the city's longest serving police officers and administration staff were acknowledged on Tuesday, with Chifley Police District's Annual Awards Ceremony held. Chifley's top cop, Supt Bob Noble said the event was about celebrating the careers, efforts and meritorious conduct and sacrifices of police and administration staff. "For those of you receiving recognition today, my thanks and admiration for the work you do and the sacrifices you and your families all make in meeting the many challenges that are part of the daily job. "For those not receiving awards today, please do not think your efforts have gone unnoticed. "After all someone is always watching. "I'm watching, your colleagues are watching, the community and your families are too. "Someone is always watching, quietly appreciative of what you are doing," he said. He said many were receiving clasps and medals for long and diligent service. "These in my view are to be cherished." He said a career as a police officer is tough. "It's a journey and the fact that some of you have made it a long, diligent and ethical one is worthy of recognition." Among the dignitaries attending the event was Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree. The following awards were presented during the ceremony: National Police Service Medal National Medal and clasps The NSW Police Medal and clasps The NSW Police Medallion and lapel pins NSW Premier's Bushfire Emergency Citation Commissioner's Unit Citation Assistant Commissioner's Certificate of Merit Assistant Commissioner's Commendation Oath of Office and Affirmations of Office Commissioner of Police Long Service Awards Certificates of Service Region Awards including Commendations Citations Police District Commander's awards including Commendations Certificates of Merit Certificates of Appreciation The National Police Service Medal RECIPIENTS Receiving the National Police Service Medal for 15 years diligent and ethical service: Receiving The National Medal and Clasps: Receiving the National Medal for 15 years diligent service: Receiving the 1st Clasp to the National Medal for 25 years diligent service: Receiving the NSW Police Medal for 10 years diligent and ethical service: Receiving the 30 Year Clasp to the NSW Police Medal for diligent and ethical service: Receiving the NSW Police Medallion lapel pin for 25 years diligent and ethical service: Commissioner's Awards The Commissioner's Unit Citation is awarded for outstanding service or bravery by commands, units or personnel collectively undertaking a common purpose. Oaths of Office and Affirmations of Office Commissioner of Police Long Service Awards: The Commissioner of Police Long Service Award is awarded to unsworn members of the NSW Police New South Wales Premier's Bushfire Emergency Citation: REGION COMMANDER'S AWARDS The Assistant Commissioner Certificate of Merit The Assistant Commissioner Commendation Police District Commander's Awards POLICE DISTRICT COMMANDER'S AWARDS Commanders Certificate of Appreciation

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/8f58a8d7-fd96-4a1f-9543-545e87e97c7d.JPG/r2_201_3937_2424_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg