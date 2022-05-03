Big Town Johnny wins maiden race at Kennerson Park in quick time

sport, local-sport,

He's been described as a "magnet for trouble", but Big Town Johnny claimed his maiden win at Kennerson Park on Monday. Trained by Hartley's Ian Robinson, Big Town Johnny was no where near trouble in the opening race of Monday's meeting, shooting straight to the front and holding the lead from start to finish to win a time of 26.05 seconds across the 450-metre maiden. Robinson's brother Trevor was on hand to witness the win and said he was pleased the two-year-old dog had won, after two consecutive seconds at Bathurst and Goulburn last month. READ MORE: "He's always had the ability, he's just a magnet for trouble. Today he finally put it together, coming out and he was gone," he said. "He was just missing the start in his past few and getting checked and all that. He got hit a few times but if jumped clean, he was going to win, which he did today." It was the first time Big Town Johnny had raced over 450 metres at Bathurst and Robinson said he'll be hoping to get the dog racing over 500 metres in the future. "I've never trailed him over the 450 metres at Bathurst. I've given him a few 400s at Lithgow, about a month back and he went really well," he said. "I actually nominated him for a 300 at this meeting but they didn't have one, so I nominated him for a 400. "I knew I had to move him up eventually and I want him to run over 500 eventually. 26.05, that's fair, a good run." For now Robinson will hope to bring the dog back to Bathurst and hope to get him fit to race down at Wentworth Park in the future. "We'll continue around the circuit here and then head down to Wentworth Park when he's had a few more runs, after he learns how to run," he said. "We'll see what happens, we might pick up the Million Dollar Chase." She's A Magician was second and Bow Thai third.

