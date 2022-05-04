community,

Around 35 vintage Packard vehicles piled into Kings Parade on Wednesday as part of a rare visit from a national club promoting the historic significance of the car brand. The Packard Automobile Club of Australia [PACA] is in town this week for their 19th national rally at Mount Panorama, in what is the club's first visit in four years. READ ALSO: Bathurst's The Farmer's Arms hosts first local metal gig in five years Rally organiser Robert Stone said the club involves car owners from all across the country, with many vehicles having unique claims to fame. "One of these cars was formerly owned by former United States ambassador to the United Kingdom Joe Kennedy, and another used to be in the possession of Academy Award winner Lionel Barrymore," Mr Stone said. Lionel Barrymore is the great-uncle of Drew Barrymore. READ ALSO: Bathurst Winter Festival organisers focused on building numbers back up in 2022 Mr Stone said the rally was originally scheduled for April last year, but had to be postponed due to COVID-19. "We had 76 cars set to participate last year, but COVID sadly affected proceedings," he said. "But it's great to be back. We've already seen the sights at Millthorpe and Abercrombie House, and we'll be heading to Oberon and Tarana on Thursday and Friday respectively." The club's visit is part of the Bathurst Heritage Week program, with events taking place throughout the week.

