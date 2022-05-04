sport, local-sport,

THE 2022 Ironman World Championships beckon for Bathurst's Hollee Simons following her age category victory at Sunday's Port Macquarie Ironman. Simons completed her second attempt at the Ironman distance (3.86 kilometre swim, 180.25 km ride and 42.2km run) in a new personal best time of 10 hours, 41 minutes and 32 seconds to take gold in the women's 25-29 years category. The division win saw Simons book her ticket to the iconic World Championship race in Kona, Hawaii, set to take place on October 6 and 8. Simons' bike leg (5:24:53) was once again her weapon as she built up a big enough gap to hold off her fast closing rival Jess Raupach (10:54:28) in a great battle for the category win. "We were driving home and the more we talked about it the more it started to set in that I'm actually going to a world championships," Simons said. "In my junior cycling career I unfortunately missed out, and was very close to going to a world championships, and even though this is a different sport it's great to have that feeling of finally making it to one. "So many people know how big Kona is, and I still don't think it's fully sunk in yet. It's pretty surreal. I can't wait." Simons emerged from the swim leg (1:05:43) second in her division, a little over two minutes behind Raupach, then quickly asserted her dominance on two wheels. The Bathurst triathlete completed the big leg at an average pace of 33.24km/h, making her the fifth fastest female competitor overall and putting her among the same pace as the pro category competitors. The fast bike leg did take its toll on the run, where Simons was third fastest in the division, but she battled through bouts of sickness to hold a 14 minute advantage at the finish line. Simons said her approach to the race was all about staying settled and not trying to set an abundance of long term goals. "Being my second Ironman I was a little more nervous for this one, knowing what to expect, but I was still going into the race with a focus on going through the processes ... and not think about a time goal too much," she said. "The course is historically a little slower than other races with the hilly terrain on the bike, which was a big reason not to put too much expectations on time." Simons did receive a split check a quarter of the way through her run leg to give her the first indication of her category lead but outside of that she kept such information to a minimum. "I started to feel quite sick and was struggling to keep any form of liquid or food down, so I had to walk for a bit to get myself settled back and try to get some form of calories in," she said. "At the time check I had a lead of 32 minutes, which was exactly what I needed to hear. I calmed down and took a second to get myself back together. "I pushed pretty hard on the bike, which I knew that I needed to do, and then for 20kms in the run I was not really going that well. My legs felt pretty good ... but my stomach wasn't going well." Thankfully for Simons she was able to find a second wind across the final third of the run. "With 15kms to go I'm not sure if I started to feel better or if my legs decided to feel worse, and that outweighed the feeling of being sick, but with the finish line in sight I felt better. It was probably a bit of mind over matter," she said. "I was really happy with the time, and I bettered my effort from Cairns. The big leg was a big positive out of it. It probably did slow the run leg down a bit, but that's the price you pay." The schedule between now and October won't be a packed one for Simons, who will keep her competitive triathlon attempts to a minimum. "We might find maybe one more event but there's not too much happening coming into our winter," she said. "It's mostly about downtime, staying at home and getting some consistency leading into it." Kathleen Stutsel was the other Bathurst competitor across the weekend to achieve a podium finish at the full Ironman distance, finishing third in the 55-59 years category with a time of 13:22:57. Bathurst's Andrew Conroy (13:27:05), Christopher Walsh (13:29:46) and Scott McLennan (13:31:32) all finished close to one another in the event. There were also a host of Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club finishers in the Port Macquarie Ironman 70.3, led by Richard Hobson's 4:53:35 (8th place in the 50-54 years division). Jamie Rivett (5:27:06), Gavin Borg (5:38:21) and Lucy Hobson (5:42:48) also performed strongly. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/aee79305-2af9-4fcc-85d2-43d2a1312057.JPG/r0_208_720_615_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg