news, local-news,

Five clients from Kirinari Community Services have embraced farm life, spending every Wednesday morning working with different animals at Croftdown. Croftdown is only a short drive out of town and is home to donkeys, pigs, cattle and chickens, but it's the miniature donkeys that have stolen the show. Kirinari team leader Bree Sandry said he has noticed a difference in the clients since working with the animals, especially the donkeys. The clients have been handling the young donkeys that are being weaned from their mothers, teaching them to tie up, lead and getting them used to being handled. One client, Nigel, has proved to be a natural trainer. "The guys just love coming out here," Mr Sandry said. "We do find it hard sometimes to find things to do that they enjoy and that keep them entertained but they seem to get so much out of it. "Nigel absolutely loves it, from the first time we came here he knows all of [the donkeys'] names and everything." ALSO MAKING NEWS: Kate Nicolson owns the Croftdown property with her husband and noticed that there was a need in the community which could be met with the help of their animals. Ms Nicolson has been running the therapy program for the last 12 months with visits from a number of different disability services and elderly people. Croftdown will also soon be open to kindergarten and preschool students to enjoy the animals. "We breed miniature donkeys and highland cattle, we also have some English Irish donkeys and we have Angus, but we primarily breed the donkeys and the highland and sell them for pets," Ms Nicolson said. "I always wanted donkeys and I saw what other countries are doing with them, especially in America, they're doing therapy programs and I just saw a gap and thought Bathurst needs this." "I've seen a change in [the clients] and ... the families are reporting back change so it's good, it's good to just give back." Visiting Croftdown has given the Kirinari clients responsibility by caring for the animals. It also encourages the clients to work as a team and makes them feel valued. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/db0cf966-1122-40a5-9d16-c7985c2451d5.JPG/r0_48_4176_2407_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg