IT has sat largely unused for five years, but now the former St Catherine's Aged Care Facility is free to serve a new purpose. Catholic Healthcare has listed the Busby Street property with Mark Sullivan, an experienced residential and commercial real estate agent. He said that, with the enormous land size, multiple entry points and unique existing buildings, the possibilities for the site are endless. "This is the best residential development opportunity available in the Bathurst region at the moment," he said. "Residential land is very hard to come by and Bathurst has a huge shortage of land at the moment. This is 11,700 square metres of residential land with no heritage orders on it, which means the development potential is endless." The information memorandum points to opportunities to demolish some or all of the existing infrastructure on site, or retain the buildings and repurpose them. "The footprint of the building is very appealing. It's an acre under roof - so 4000 square metres. The original nursing home is just over 1500 square metres under roof. It's two floors with multiple access points, disabled ramps, elevator access, commercial kitchen, magnificent views, offices, lounges. It's a great space," Mr Sullivan said. "That building could be repurposed to be short-term accommodation. It could potentially be turned into a motel at the top of the hill with beautiful views, only two minutes to Mount Panorama and five minutes to the Bathurst CBD." The second building on the site is much newer, having been completed in 2001, and has been described as having "good bones". "The big benefit of the property is 36 ensuite rooms, which means it could very easily be repurposed into, for example, a strata development with premium town houses. The whole block could be subdivided, subject to council permission," Mr Sullivan said. Despite only being on the market for a little over a week, Mr Sullivan has already received inquiries from parties from all across Australia, particularly from Sydney. "I've had inquiries from Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra and the majority of inquires I've had are out of Sydney and also from pre-existing aged care providers who would like to repurpose the site," he said. Catholic Healthcare vacated the site in 2017 after building a replacement facility in Gormans Hill, which was a more cost-effective option and has enabled it to provide a higher level of service to its residents. The decision to move has opened up an enormous development opportunity in Bathurst and Mr Sullivan is encouraging interested parties to get in contact quickly to arrange an inspection of the property. Mr Sullivan can be contacted on 0429 954 990.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/4c842816-2e51-4c3c-af22-6921fe2dd7cf.JPG/r0_162_3180_1959_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg