IT'S SET to be a big round for Bathurst Bushrangers, as four club stalwarts bring up three-figure appearance milestones on Saturday. Bushrangers are set to take on city rivals Bathurst Giants in AFL Central West action at George Park 2, with brothers Pete and Steve Grundy set to play their 200th game for the club, while Michael Long and Tim Hunter will feature in their 100th game for the club. Jimmy Smith is also set to play in his 50th match for the club. READ MORE: Steve Grundy, who started playing seniors back in 2005, will bring up his milestone match in reserve grade and said it'll be a special occasion. "It'll be a pretty cool weekend and I guess it'll be pretty special that I get to share it with my younger brother Pete, who's bringing up 200 in the first grade as well," he said. Grundy first played Australian rules as a 10-year-old in the club's under 14s side, before getting his first run in senior grades as a 16-year-old. His first taste of success for the club in first grade was the 2009 premiership victory against Cowra Blues, a moment he got to share with his brother. "My brother and I have been pretty close, playing all our junior footy together," he said. "We won an under 14s grand final with the club, won under 17s and we broke into seniors at a similar time. We were a part of the 2009 grand final, so our juniors have been a bit different but intertwined at times. "It's pretty cool to bring up that milestone together." Leading into Saturday's match against the Giants, Grundy said there's already been a really good feeling at the club. "The vibe around the club has been pretty good, heading into the season," he said. "We had a really good pre-season, with really good numbers in all senior grades. "It's a special weekend with quite a few milestones and there's a bit of a buzz, so hopefully it can be a close game in the derby and first grade gets the job done." Bushrangers are fresh off an opening round away win against Orange Tigers, winning 9-14-68 to 6-6-42 in wet conditions at Waratahs Sports Ground. Saturday's opponents Giants, who claimed last season's AFL Central West minor premiership, went down by two points at home against the Dubbo Demons. In reserve grade, Bushrangers' two teams Rebels (the team Grundy plays for) and Outlaws will take on each other, with the game set to get underway from 11am at George Park 2. The senior first grade game between Bushrangers and Giants is set to get underway at 2.15pm.

