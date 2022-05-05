news, local-news,

AFTER proving successful in Victoria, the Pacing for Pink campaign has made it's way to NSW and Bathurst is getting behind the initiative. For the month of May, harness racing participants Bernie Hewitt, Isobel Ross, Phoebe Betts, Amanda Turnbull, Doug Hewitt and Jason Hewitt will be wearing pink pants on the race track to raise money for the Glen McGrath Foundation. Each participant has been sponsored by a different business, with four local businesses and two from Queensland supporting the Bathurst participants. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Central West Electrical, Bridge Hotel Perthville, Llandillo and Bedwells Feed Barn are local sponsors while Country Labelled and Don Ross Show Entertainment are showing interstate support. Harness Racing NSW participant Isobel Ross said the McGrath Foundation is very close to her and she was more than happy to raise money for the cause. "Women's cancer has affected myself and my family so it's close to home for me and I'm happy to do what I can to raise funds," she said.

