sport, local-sport,

Hannah Kable has labelled the opportunity to play with her younger sister Lily as the main reason she linked with St Pat's for the 2022 Central West Premier League women's season. Kable has joined the blue and whites this year, having not playing in the local competition for over four years, when she was playing her hometown club Lithgow Panthers. Since then, Kable has been playing for Ryde Hockey Club down in Sydney on Sundays, where she'll still be playing this year, but will play for St Pat's on Saturdays. Kable said she's excited to be playing with her sister this year. READ MORE: "Playing with my sister has always been my number one priority," she said. "I've been waiting for it for years and when St Pat's asked if I wanted to have a run them every once in a while, I jumped at that opportunity. "It's not just for me but for Lily too." Kable, who has enjoyed plenty of success over the years, said she's enjoyed the rapid growth that her younger sister has experienced, such as captaining NSW to victory in the Australian championships held in Bathurst last year. "Lily is unbelievable," she said. "She's a very determined girl and even St Pat's have helped her being strong on the field. "I think St Pat's have done wonders for. When the opportunity came for me to play with them, I jumped at it because I think their team culture is amazing." And while she's only played one round back in the competition, Kable said she's enjoyed her return to the Central West Premier League. "It's definitely a different style of hockey and it's a lot tougher," she said. "That's one thing I probably forgot is how tough country hockey is. "One thing I've missed is that is a very enjoyable game of hockey and it's good to play people you know locally. Playing against Orange, I knew some of the girls on the Orange team, so that was good." Kable currently resides in Lithgow, while her younger sister - who lives at home with her parents in Yetholme - is a current student at Scots All Saints College. St Pat's won its opening round fixture away to Orange United 3-0, but will this week welcome competition heavyweights Lithgow Panthers to the Cooke Hockey Complex on Saturday afternoon at 12.20pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/6fddc085-19dd-4083-9be8-7a081e3b1181.png/r209_403_1283_1010_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg