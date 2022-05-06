sport, local-sport,

IT'S one of the more recent rivalries that's developed in Western rugby league circles but the Bathurst Panthers and Mudgee Dragons clash is quickly becoming must-watch football. The next edition of that meeting takes place at Carrington Park this Sunday afternoon, with the Panthers looking to bounce back after a close loss in the Bathurst derby to St Pat's in the previous Peter McDonald Premiership round. The Panthers vs Dragons clash has become one of the most intense and fiery games on the annual league calendar since the 2019 Group 10 grand final, where the Bathurst club prevailed 9-8 in a scrappy and very physical contest. Panthers player-coach Jake Betts said the home game against the Dragons is one the whole team looks forward to. "Every since that grand final there's been a bit of feeling there. It's always a tough game," he said. "Their middles are very strong. It's a game where our boys need to stand up. Mudgee have guys like Ben Thompson and Casey Burgess who are very handy and Jack Littlejohn could be back this week, and he'll be a big asset for them." Betts said the derby defeat hurt while in the moment but, looking back, it's still a game that the team should still be taking confidence from. "I watched the video, and I was pretty happy with it, on reflection," he said. "That night I was pretty upset but we were still really good. There were just a couple of opportunities that we weren't able to take and I'm sure that we'll be better this week." Squad depth for the team continues to go under the microscope ahead of this Sunday. A concern for the Panthers at such an early stage of the season is that their injury ward continues to expand, with star representative duo of hooker Nick Loader and centre Blake Lawson out for the season and an ongoing wait for Joey Bugg, who is still out for several weeks as he recovers from injury. On top of that, McCoy White, Joey Gunn and Jed Betts are all looking to prove their fitness ahead of Sunday's clash. Jake Betts has been filling the hole left by Loader at hooker but the arrival of Hudson White at the club has given some depth at the key position. Betts said having the former Saints number nine will help ease some pressure. "Hudson will be very handy for us because he's an out-and-out hooker, and we've been struggling there after losing Shifty [Loader]. It's such a big loss. Hudson will take a lot of pressure there and I'll be able to get myself out of there," Betts laughed. "I've been doing my job there but I definitely prefer to be playing lock, and Hudson's played there his whole life." Panthers will also welcome back centre Keelan Bresac into the side. Kick-off is set for 2.45pm at Carrington Park this Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/6d663000-2a4f-43d4-a9a7-24fe95c4086f.JPG/r2_74_4174_2431_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg