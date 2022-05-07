community,

A coalition of environmental groups held a rally outside the offices of the deputy premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Paul Toole, on April 27 to protest the proposed release of over 16 square kilometres of farming land for new coal mining near Wollar, north of Mudgee. The Lithgow/Mudgee coalfields have approval to extract up to 62.3 million tons of coal per year. We don't need any more. To his credit, Mr Toole last year vetoed the expansion of coal fields in the nearby Rylstone area. The purpose of the demonstration was to encourage him to do the same for this new proposal. I was a little late getting to the demonstration. There had been a fairly steady drizzle of rain all morning and I expected to see few if any people there, but there would have been about 50 people there already. The rain did not dampen the enthusiasm of the protesters, who were members of various climate action organisations around the region, and residents of the Mudgee area. One sign asked passing traffic to "Honk for Climate" and we got plenty of honks. This issue obviously resonates with Bathurst residents. Mr Toole did not make an appearance while I was there but he did appear on Prime 7's news coverage, raising the spectre of people living by candlelight, with no power in their houses, and said we needed to get to the real world. He said that his government would be acting "in a responsible and measured way". The latest news is that approval for new mines - such as the one we that stood in the cold and wet to protest against last week - have just been ruled out by the NSW Government. Hopefully our little protest was a small factor in this decision. But an application for exploration for expansion of an existing mine into an area adjacent to the Wollar area has just been approved. If this expansion ends up going ahead the Wollar area will be surrounded by coal mines, so the war is not yet won. Prime Minister Scott Morrison had this to say at the COP26 Climate meeting: "It will be our scientists ... that will actually chart the path to net zero and it is up to us as leaders of government to back them in." Actually, they already have. Legions of the world's top scientists have said we need to stop using fossil fuels, not dig more up. Why aren't the politicians listening to them?

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/a769d799-0bf4-4553-a42f-8c5a4ad53402.jpg/r0_335_3024_2044_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg