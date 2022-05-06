sport, local-sport,

He hasn't been in Bathurst for long, but Jack Hunter is already finding himself at home at his new club. Hunter has played goal keeper in all four Western Premier League (WPL) games for Bathurst '75 this season, having recently made the move to the Central West after his partner did likewise. He was previously playing for Blaxland FC in Nepean District Football's men's first grade competition, but he said he's been blown away by the quality on display in the WPL. "I was playing division one for Blaxland down in Nepean. It's nothing special, nothing like this comp," he said. READ MORE: "The WPL is heaps more intense then playing down in Nepean. It's a heaps better competition, heaps more skillful players and stuff like that." Bathurst '75 currently remains undefeated and is fresh off an impressive 3-2 win away to Dubbo Bulls last Saturday, but that result could've gone another way if it wasn't for Hunter. Just over half an hour into the match, Bulls were awarded a penalty when the scores were locked at nil-all. Kane Settree, who has proven to been a ever-reliable goal threat for Bulls in the WPL, stepped up for the dot shot, but Hunter managed to pull off a save and keep the scores locked at nil-all. "I was just sticking up for the boys, I did it for the boys," he said. "I just gave him [Settree] the ball and said, 'Good luck'. I picked my way before he even kicked it, so it was a bit of luck. Thankfully, I came out on top." Bathurst '75 is mainly made up of former Western NSW FC players, as well as ex-juniors that went on to play for different clubs. Unlike the majority of his teammates, Hunter has no previous connection to '75 but he said he's fitted in well at his new club. "It's a good team. I've fitted in pretty well and they're all a great bunch of lads," he said. And while it's still early days, Hunter believes his team has a good chance of going all the way. "I think we've got a good chance if we keep training hard and keep putting in the work. Hopefully we can go far this year," he said. "Luke Mutton has been playing really well. So has Kyle Cummings, running in the midfield, but everyone has been playing well too. "Our defence has been doing pretty well. No one is better than anyone else, we're all playing good football." This Saturday, the second-placed Bathurst '75 head to Orange to face fifth-placed Barnstoneworth United, a team that is fresh off a big 5-0 win over Lithgow Workmen's. Saturday's match between Bathurst '75 and Barnies will kick-off at 3.15pm at Sir Jack Brabham Park.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/3c3dbea6-bc5c-4fa2-acd7-b0ffd80db4b0.JPG/r371_498_4825_3015_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg