PANORAMA FC sit top after four rounds but coach Ricky Guihot is hoping his team doesn't become complacent. The Goats have won all three games they've played this season but didn't play last round because of the bye. On Saturday the Goats welcome Mudgee Wolves to Bathurst in what is expected to be a big afternoon of football for the club and Guihot is hoping his team can continue their great start to the season. "As long as there's no complacency from having a week off, I think we'll be fine," he said. READ MORE: "The boys have shown me they're up for it." Saturday's visitors have only played two games so far this season due to having the bye and a washout, but they remain undefeated, having drawn both matches 2-all with Barnstoneworth United and Bathurst '75. Guihot is mindful of the threat Mudgee will pose and is expecting a tough match. "They'll also been an improving side and they showed that last year," he said. "They started off quite sluggish last year but by the end they had improved heaps. They got their first win against us when we went over there to play them. "They've been unlucky this season I think. I think in those games they were probably the better side and should've got the points. "They'll be a tough test, but it doesn't matter who you play in this competition. It's always going to be tough." The Goats have only conceded one goal in three games this season, with Guihot saying defence was the big focus in the pre-season. "The defence has been the biggest focus in pre-season but now we're past that and now we have to work on getting forward," he said. "In saying that, we've scored seven goals as well, you can't really complain. At the moment, I couldn't be happier with the boys." Panorama will play Mudgee Wolves at Proctor Park, with kick-off at 3pm. In other games, Parkes and Orana Spurs will play at 4pm, Bathurst '75 travel to Orange to face Barnstoneworth United at 3.15pm and Lithgow Workmen's host Macquarie United at 2pm. On Sunday, CYMS and Waratahs will face-off in an Orange local derby at 2pm. Guihot said he wanted to thank all his sponsors, who will be the highlighted on Saturday in the Goats' club day.

