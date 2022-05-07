news, local-news,
COFFEE and croissants were the order of the day at MacKillop College's Mother's Day breakfast, which was held in the school's hall on Friday morning.
MacKillop College celebrates Mother's Day
IN THE PICTURE: Alice, Gabrielle and Lucy Billington enjoying the morning.
MOTHER'S DAY BREAKFAST: Kate Simm with Hayden and Hannah Simm and Georgia Hughes with Victoria Hughes.
BREAKFAST MORNING: Bronte and Danielle Toole with Jasmine and Lily Howard.
GREAT MORNING: Ella Thompson and Ida Evans enjoying the Mother's Day breakfast.
MACKILLOP COLLEGE: Erin Peacock with Tahlia McKone enjoying the morning.
WE WERE THERE: Danica Bunch, Ava Butterfield and Jan Roberts enjoying the breakfast.
GREAT DAY: Ava Giddings with Linda and Joy Giddings enjoying the morning at MacKillop.
GREAT DAY: Abigail, Joan and Hannah Gilbert were at the Mother's Day breakfast.