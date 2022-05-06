Bathurst to host region's best in Western Youth League finals

sport, local-sport,

THE CHAMPIONS of the 2022 Basketball NSW Western Junior League (WJL) will be crowned this weekend, when Bathurst hosts the competition finals. Bathurst will host the finals of both division one and two in all grades, which include under 12s, under 14s, under 16s and under 18s in boys and girls. Bathurst Goldminers secretary Jade Pheils said it's set to be a massive weekend of basketball. "It's going to be massive and it's something we enjoy bringing to our local community," she said. READ MORE: "We've got all eight of our Bathurst teams featuring this weekend. We've got our under 18s and under 12s women in the division one finals, with the under 18s a big chance of taking that premiership out. "The rest of the teams are all in the division two finals, with a lot of them likely to take out the grand final in their divisions." Pheils said the WYL season has been a great opportunity for the local talents to test themselves against the best in the region, as well as improving their skills. "It's a fantastic opportunity," she said. "For example, our Western Region Academy of Sport went away a few weeks ago and the under 16s boys and girls played the Southern academy. That's indicative of how our area as a whole is going. "There's a lot of tough competition and games, and we're expecting that this weekend as well." Games will be played at both the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium and at Charles Sturt University's gymnasium. "We'll be start at 8am at CSU on Saturday morning and from 8.30am at the stadium on Saturday as well," she said. "Grand finals start at 8am on Sunday morning at the stadium." Pheils said the Bathurst Goldminers committee has been flat out preparing for the WJL finals and said without the help of its volunteers, it would not be able to run. "We're very helpful for all the volunteers and the referees that are turning up to make sure the games are going ahead," she said. "Obviously, a new committee in new roles rolling out, we're starting to reap our rewards from everyone getting in and building a community around the kids." The first Bathurst team to be in action is the under 12s boys when they take on West Wyalong at 8am at CSU. This will be followed by the under 18s girls and under 16s boys, both at the stadium at 12pm. The under 12s girls will be playing at CSU at 12.30pm, the under 16s girls at 1.45pm at the stadium, under 18s boys (stadium) and under 14s girls (CSU) at 3.30pm and the under 14s boys at 5pm (CSU).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/81cea8a2-07dd-4fb8-974f-e50a3b04ac67.JPG/r546_454_2957_1816_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg