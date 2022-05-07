sport, local-sport,

SCORING a goal with your first touch in Central West Premier League Hockey, helping your side to a 3-0 win - Pip Webb certainly had a debut to remember on Saturday. The 16-year-old Souths talent had been on Bob Roach Field for around 30 seconds when she struck against Parkes. Team-mate Sam Brown made a fast break down the right wing, drew out and beat Parkes' goalkeeper Amy Throneberry, leaving an unmarked Webb with an open goal and easy conversion. Her team-mates rushed to embrace her and the smile on Webb's face was huge. "I was so nervous. I was just thinking focus on playing hockey and doing whatever I needed to do," Webb said. "It felt pretty good, it was pretty amazing, really exciting." Webb only got her maiden taste of first grade Bathurst hockey last season, but had shown enough to earn a spot in Souths' 2022 Premier League squad. "It's great, all the girls have been really good to me. It was different to first grade, more intense and faster, but it was good," she said. READ MORE: Lithgow Panthers' barrage is too much for St Pat's to repel READ MORE: Souths shows promise in Central West Premier League Hockey season opener READ MORE: New coaches for Souths, same goal of Premier League finals action Webb spent the opening minutes of the match watching on from the dugout, Souths surviving two Parkes penalty corner plays. Her maiden goal - and Souths' first for the season - came in the 13th minute. By half-time the margin had pushed out to 2-0 as another of Souths' youngsters in Sam Dean pounced on rebound off the goalkeeper's pads and tucked it inside right post. Though behind, Parkes had threatened with some strong play through the midfield from Meg Searl, while Chole Carty had come within inches of scoring two seconds out from the break. Parkes continued to pressure in the second half - earning five penalty corners for the match - but just couldn't capitalise. That was the difference, Sarah White sealing the win with a third Souths goal in the 37th minute. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/199b51a7-4339-45fe-9f61-a548c8cb3f84.JPG/r0_176_2795_1755_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg