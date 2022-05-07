sport, local-sport,

THE men's Central West Premier League Hockey grand final rematch between St Pat's and Lithgow Storm on Saturday certainly lived up to its billing, with the Storm securing a 4-3 win on their home turf. While the game finished with the same result as last year's decider there were still bright spots for the Saints, especially with the way they fought on after giving away a goal inside the first 30 seconds. Pat's did well to recover from that horror start and Riley Hanrahan found the equaliser when he put the ball away after it had initially been blocked. Storm powered ahead once again and from that point on Pat's were continually playing catch up, as errors allowed the home side to retain momentum through the game. There were a couple of brilliant glimpses for the blue and whites, with Lachlan Howard provided two goals to get the visitors back within striking distance. Unfortunately for St Pat's the second of his goals came with just a minute left on the clock, making it a consolation effort. Pat's co-captain Tyler Willott said the encouraging thing for his side is that they know results can get a lot better when everything comes together in attack. "It was a tough game. It was close but we left a whole out there, and we didn't play near the level that we wanted to," he said. "A couple of their goals came from lapses in our concentration and I feel that we're still blowing out some cobwebs from the start of the season." Willott said positive talk and commitment to structure will be things to take a look at over the next two weeks. "We had patches where we were really good ... but there were other patches of play where our communication dropped a bit and they got over the top of us a couple of times." The men's competition have a general bye next Saturday due to the Hockey NSW Under 18s Boys State Championships.

