Happy Mother's Day to every Bathurst Mum

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

TODAY is Mother's Day, a chance to celebrate and honour the contribution mothers' make in our lives. I'm sure your mum deserves special treatment every day of the year, but it's never more the case than today. Mother's Day is an important day acknowledging the invaluable contribution mothers' make. It's a day for honouring the sacrifices made by every mother to achieve the best for her children, and thanking her for always putting everyone else first and for never taking quite enough time for herself. As I sit here writing this, I can't help but reflect on my own mother, and the sacrifices she has made, and continues to make not only for me, but for my family. Even today, on her special day, she's typically putting others ahead of herself, driving to Bathurst from Orange to help us out with children's sport. Like all of our mums, she's awesome, and we would be lost without her. For those who still have their mother with them, today is a day for letting her know just how much she means. And for those who don't, it is a day for reminding ourselves how much she meant and honouring her memory. What could be more important than that? Happy Mother's Day to all our mums. I hope today you're enjoying quality time with your family. Regards, Jacinta Carroll Editor

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/b8272b7c-463f-454d-b49c-74b41b440445.png/r0_244_750_668_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg