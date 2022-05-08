news, local-news,

A Bathurst academic has contributed vital historical context to a new book documenting a Chinese immigrant who came to the region to mine gold, but stayed for the value of community. Bew Chip's Register features the translated mining register of Bew Chip, who came to Australia from China in the 1860s to mine gold around Hill End and Tambaroora but, unlike many migrants who left after the mining boom, he stayed behind to call the region home until his death in 1937. Dr Juanita Kwok, who wrote her PhD thesis on the histories of Chinese people in Bathurst, contributed historical context to the book, with Ely Finch translating the register. The book was launched in Hill End last week, and Dr Kwok said Bew Chip was an important historical figure to the Hill End community. "Better known as 'New Chip', he called Hill End home for 72 years, and the register unlocks plenty of information about how the Chinese settled around Bathurst in colonial times to mine gold," she said. "Bew's register is a record of all the gold he sent back to China where, at the time, there were no banks, no postal or telegram services. "So when his countrymen returned home, Bew would give them some gold and register their details to ensure he could take record of those who took gold to China on his behalf." As well as New Chip, Bew was also known as Mew Chip, as it appeared on his death certificate and was thus used on his Pillars of Bathurst plaque, which was added in 2018. While Australia's first Chinese immigrants came for shepherd work, their involvement in the gold rush has become a pivotal aspect of Australian, and indeed Bathurst's, goldmining history. Dr Kwok said the book reconciles local memories of Bew Chip with his early history as a young miner seeking fortune. "Bew was one of the few Chinese miners who stayed in the community after the gold rush died down, which gave him the opportunity to pass his story on," she said. "A few of Bew's couriers were Kwoks, which has fascinated me as they came from the same village my grandfather was born in." The book is available to purchase from Books Plus and to borrow from Bathurst Library.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/2d41a0d9-9c30-42e3-8c02-3cb122ec91af.JPG/r2_154_4606_2755_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg