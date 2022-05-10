Bathurst Family Physiotherapy, health, Edel McMahon, Tanya Walsh

It's exciting times for the staff and clients of Bathurst Family Physiotherapy, as the loved and trusted organisation celebrated the Grand Opening of their new premises, along with their third anniversary in business. Owners, directors and physiotherapists, Edel McMahon and Tanya Walsh, said they were excited to be up and running at their new 125 William Street location. "We previously rented rooms in a larger medical centre and found we were outgrowing the space, our client base was increasing and we needed to engage more clinical and administration staff to address this," they said. "We also felt the need to have our own purpose built gym space for more intensive rehabilitation, and as a result we found our new premises and are enjoying the new space and new staff." Edel and Tanya have long backgrounds in the industry spanning two decades, and said they were looking forward to adding plenty more time to the three years that Bathurst Family Physiotherapy had been open. "We recognised a need for additional physiotherapy services particularly around the areas of paediatrics, neurological, respiratory and aged care," they said. "We wanted to give the people of Bathurst and the surrounds more choice when it came to their physiotherapy care and since starting the business three years ago, the people of Bathurst have given us their full support. Both Edel and Tanya, along with the rest of the friendly team, are patient focused and are committed to providing a individual, goal orientated physiotherapy experience with their patients, an approach that shows the passion the dynamic duo have. "We are both passionate physiotherapists and know the worth of physiotherapy in injury prevention and rehabilitation whether that is following a knee replacement, sports injury, stroke and more. "Working with a patient to achieve their goals is extremely rewarding," they said. "Can you imagine seeing the smile on a parent's face when their child walks at the age of two for the very first time, or a patient with Parkinson's Disease who couldn't walk through a door without freezing but can now walk without fear again? "That drives you and makes you want to do the same for each patient who walks through our door." Bathurst Family Physiotherapy are heavily involved in the local community having sponsored WRAS individuals and staff, Bathurst junior rugby, netball, soccer, and touch football, and by participating in Parkrun. Bathurst Family Physiotherapy offers a wide range of services, both for referred and walk-up clients. For more information visit www.bathurstfamilyphysiotherapy.com.au.

New premises, same great service

TOP TEAM: Jo Fisher, Carlee Dreves, Edel McMahon and Tanya Walsh are excited to be up and running in their new premises. Photo: Andrew Lotherington

"That drives you and makes you want to do the same for each patient who walks through our door." Bathurst Family Physiotherapy are heavily involved in the local community having sponsored WRAS individuals and staff, Bathurst junior rugby, netball, soccer, and touch football, and by participating in Parkrun. Bathurst Family Physiotherapy offers a wide range of services, both for referred and walk-up clients. For more information visit www.bathurstfamilyphysiotherapy.com.au.