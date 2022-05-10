sport, local-sport,

SHE'S the Bathurst Giant who has built a reputation for toughness and endurance, so it was fitting that Tamara Thompson showcased both those qualities and more on Saturday in her 50th AFL Central West appearance. Thompson was voted players' player for the Giants as her efforts in the forward pocket helped her side to a 7-11-53 to 2-2-14 win over the Bathurst Lady Bushrangers. "Tamara Thompson was just on fire, there was no way she was going to lose that game on the weekend," Giants coach Liz Kennedy said. "She's a little pocket rocket, she's tough at the footy, she's niggly, she's a pest - all of those things. "She just runs and runs and runs, she's like a little Energiser bunny, she goes from start to finish." Thompson shared the 50-game milestone with team-mate Elise Gullifer, the duo both foundation members of the women's side. Just as Thompson did her job in the round two clash at George Park 2, so too did Gullifer. The forward kicked three majors for her side. READ MORE: Giants start their AFL Central West women's campaign with scrappy success over Dubbo READ MORE: Lady Bushrangers take positives from their clash with the Giants READ MORE: Giants coach Mark Kennedy thrilled to have Lenny Hayes on deck Gullifer's ability to convert inside 50 has been a real asset for the Giants and Kennedy said it is a testament to her work on the training paddock. "She's got plenty of ticker and her goal kicking has improved immensely since she first started," the coach said. "She reads the play really well, we practice it at training, but she just knows when to lead and where to lead to. She puts herself in the right spot at the right time and genuinely takes a good mark. "She has worked really hard to become a good AFL player." The Giants kicked three goals four in the opening term on Saturday to establish a handy lead, but in their second term their rivals rallied. The Lady Bushrangers both held the Giants scoreless for the term and were effective in locking the ball into their attacking zone. But as the Giants have done time and time again when under pressure, they responded. They hit the scoreboard again in the third term and went on with the job in the final quarter to win by 39 points. It was their 54th consecutive victory. As well as Gullifer's three majors, Hailee Taylor and Tasmyn Davies both booted a pair of goals. Kennedy said the Giants performed well as a team, working hard to adapt to the changes the coach made as the game unfolded. "You make a few changes and things like that, when you're up you have the luxury of trying out a few things as well," she said. "So we tried a few things, a few worked, a few didn't and Bushies applied pressure, there's no doubt about that, they're certainly on the improve. "We'll improve too, you've got to remember we haven't played footy in nine months, so having that time off, having new players come into the team, trying people in different positions, it's going to take a few weeks for us and all the teams to hit their straps."

