A date change for the 2023 Bathurst Royal Show could be problematic for local accommodation businesses with the GT Ford Club set to host their nationals on the same weekend. Currently, next year's Bathurst Show will run from Friday May 5 to Sunday May 7 and not only is the Ford Club scheduled to be in town but members of the Country Women's Association (CWA) will arrive on the Sunday for the CWA State Conference. Though negotiations are under way to change the date of the GT Ford Club Nationals, Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said the events falling on the same weekend will cause accommodation issues. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "CWA is not over the weekend so that's not impacting it much, the biggest problem is we'd have the GT Ford Club hold their nationals on that weekend and that would create a major problem for accommodation," Mr Taylor said. "In saying that they're now at the point of maybe renegotiating another date." After the announcement that Sydney Royal Easter Show had changed it's dates for next year to coincide with school holidays, Bathurst followed suit. Bathurst Agriculture and Horticultural Pastoral Association (Bathurst A,H and P) secretary Brett Kenworthy said if they didn't change the dates they would lose a large number of rides and competitors. "We had previously notified people a date for next year and we've had to move that," Mr Kenworthy said. Mr Taylor said it's great that Bathurst is attracting major events and if the dates of the GT Ford Club Nationals can be moved then that would be great for the town. If Bathurst can secure two consecutive weekends with large numbers of people travelling to town, that will be very beneficial for the local economy. "It's good if you could have them one weekend after another and the CWA is going to be during the week which his terrific," Mr Taylor said. "If the ford club to change to either side of the show that would be even more fabulous because you're going to have a couple of weekends full of people in town. "Accommodation will fill up." Mr Taylor hopes that a date change will eventuate but this is still to be confirmed.

