sport, bathurst-1000-news,

HE'S already enjoyed a pair of class podiums in the Bathurst 12 Hour, but for this Sunday's enduro at Mount Panorama Brad Schumacher is thinking about an outright success. And he's got every reason to rate himself a chance. It is because the Bathurst driver will steer the factory-backed #74 Audi Sport Team Valvoline entry alongside professionals Kelvin van der Lind and Nathanael Berthon. The opportunity comes after Schumacher placed third in Class C on debut in 2019 in a Ginetta Australia entry and emulated that effort in the invitational class the following year in a MARC Racing Mustang. "Kelvin Van Der Linde is currently what you call a gun for hire, he's an absolute weapon of a driver," Schumacher said. "He's previously driven in the Bathurst 12 Hour and if you look at his speed overseas and his previous qualifying times at Bathurst, he's definitely going to be in contention to take out the Allan Simonsen Trophy for pole position." READ MORE: Schumacher gets a factory Audi drive in the Bathurst 12 Hour READ MORE: Final field locked in for Bathurst 12 Hour with 20 entries confirmed READ MORE: Bathurst 12 Hour will feature its first ever night practice session As Schumacher indicates, Van der Linde is expected to have serious pace. He was seventh in the most recent Bathurst 12 Hour top 10 shootout in 2020 and the following day he clocked the fastest lap for Audi in the closing stages of the race. This year Schumacher's speed during qualifying will be critical as well, with the make up of the top 10 shootout determined by an aggregate time between the quickest Pro and fastest Am drivers in each car. "I can't wait to get in the car for the Bathurst 12 Hour and turn out some laps, especially because this edition it's a combination of the pro and amateur times to qualify the car," Schumacher said. "I'm as fit as I've ever been at the moment, I've been working out a lot and jogging a lot specifically for this." Seeing his team going from pole - or at the pointy end of the grid - would be a thrill for Schumacher, but he knows qualifying well and ending up on a 12 Hour podium are two very different prospects. "It's going to be a fast-paced race and there's still the same amount of cars you'd see on the grid for the Bathurst 1000, people need to understand that," he said. "Definitely the quality of drivers is high at the outright end of the categories, so it should be a fantastic event. It's just great to see an event like the Bathurst 12 Hour back running at Bathurst."

