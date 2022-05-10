Over 400 new COVID-19 cases in Western NSW Local Health District

coronavirus,

There were 433 new COVID-19 cases in the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) reported to 4pm on Monday, May 9. Of those new cases, 85 were recorded with a positive PCR test, while 348 were from positive RAT tests. There are currently 754 active cases (cases recorded in the past four weeks) in the Bathurst local government area. READ MORE: There is 916 in the Orange local government area, 1584 in Dubbo and 76 in Blayney. There's also 52 active cases in Oberon, 102 in Lithgow and 103 in Mid-Western (Mudgee). Across NSW, there were a total of 10,321 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday, May 9. There are 1538 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 55 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1548 patients were being cared for, while ICU numbers are up slightly with 54 in care yesterday. Of the new cases, 7188 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 3133 came from PCR testing. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

