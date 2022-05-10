Your exclusive first look at Disaster Country, our multimedia special

newsletters, subs-only-email,

For the survivors of the floods that smashed the northern NSW town of Lismore this year, recovery, reconstruction and life returning to normal are distant, almost invisible dreams. More than 1000 kilometres away, the people of the NSW South Coast know this all too well as they continue to rebuild more than two years after the devastating Black Summer bushfires. "Australia is getting hard to live in because of these disasters," Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared during a trip to the flood-ravaged Northern Rivers region in March. As scientists warn that more climate disasters - floods, fires, droughts, storms - are coming, a new report commissioned by the Climate Council predicts climate change will make one in 25 Aussie homes uninsurable by the end of the decade. Disaster Country, a special multimedia presentation, chronicles in sounds, words and pictures the inspiring resolve of Australia's latest climate refugees, and asks the experts what needs to be done to better prepare for the more frequent and more intense weather events ahead. Photo: Firefighter Russell O'Keefe, partner Betty Stewart with their children at Coraki, downstream from Lismore. February's floodwaters rose well above the veranda of their home. Picture: Marina Neil

