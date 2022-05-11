sport, local-sport, bathurst, 12 hour, 2022, mount panorama

After a hiatus of more than 800 days, the Bathurst 12 Hour is set to return to Mount Panorama from May 13-15. The last Bathurst 12 Hour to go ahead was the 2020 edition, held at the end of January, just before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year's edition was ultimately cancelled because of the pandemic, with this year's event delayed from February due to concerns with the COVID-19 quarantine regulations in Australia. READ MORE: With racing set to get underway at Mount Panorama on Friday, we've prepared your complete cheat sheet for the event. In 1990, Vincent Tesoriero, a race promoter and former Bathurst 1000 competitor, looked at the decline of Group A touring cars in Australia and saw an opportunity to run a 12 hour endurance race for series production cars at Mount Panorama. Tesoriero secured long time Bathurst 1000 sponsor James Hardie as a sponsor for the event in late 1990, leaving limited time to launch and organise the event for the Easter weekend in 1991. The race ran from 5.15am-5.15pm (the same time as the 2022 edition) on March 31, with Allan Grice, Peter Fitzgerald and Nigel Arkell driving a Toyota Supra Turbo to victory. After three more years in Bathurst, the event was moved to the Eastern Creek Speedway in 1995 before the race was discontinued in 1996. The 12 Hour would ultimately go on a hiatus before being revived in 2007, as a part of the Bathurst Motorsport Festival. International expansion arrived in 2011 when GT3-specification cars were allowed in the 12 Hour race for the first time, before the 2016 race became the inaugural race of the newly formed Intercontinental GT Challenge. John Bowe is the most successful 12 Hour driver, having won three titles; in 1995, 2010 and 2014. Another eight drivers have won the 12 Hour at least twice, including the likes of Craig Lowndes (2014 and 2017), Paul Morris (2007 and 2010) and Christopher Miles (2011 and 2012). Brad Schumacher is the only Bathurst driver in the 12 Hour race, confirming he had landed a drive with a factory Audi team early this month. Schumacher will join former 24 Hours of Nurburgring winner Kelvin van der Lind and French professional Nathanael Berthon inthe #74 Audi Sport Team Valvoline entry for the Bathurst 12 Hour. Schumacher has been representing his home town well since he made his first foray into full-time racing in 2017. That year as a rookie he won the New South Wales Production Sports' State Championship. The driver and his Bathurst team have gone on to experience more special moments like winning an Aussie Tin Tops race from pole position at Mount Panorama in 2020 and taking out the trophy class of their first season in the GT World Challenge Australia. Schumacher was told before the season opener that Audi was considering him for a 12 Hour seat. He went on to take class honours for the round and rank well in the outright battle as well. Bathurst's other representative at Mount Panorama will be Stuart Inwood, who will be driving his #51 C5 Corvette in the Combined Sedans series. The driver roster in 2022 will represent a broad spectrum of top-level talent from Australia and around the world. There are four classes within the main race, split into the following: "Considering the challenging environment in which we are staging the race this year, we are pleased with the field," Bathurst 12 Hour operations manager Paul Martin said. "There was no shying away from the fact that this was going to be a challenging year to run the event, but we were committed to putting on the show and we are confident that it will be a very good race based on the field we have. "It might not be the largest field in Bathurst 12 Hour history, however it is extremely high quality." There are three support categories at this year's Bathurst 12 Hour: Aussie Racing Cars, Combined Sedans and TGRA 86 Series. There will be three races each for the Toyota GAZOO Racing Australia 86 Series and Bathurst 12 Hour Combined Sedans grids, and four races for Aussie Racing Cars. While there's also plenty of action happening on the track, there's a bit happening of the track. The Town to Track parade will be one of the main off-track events, where the entire field will travel under police escort from Mount Panorama to the centre of Bathurst on Thursday morning. Drivers will be on hand to meet and greet the fans in the centre of Bathurst throughout the early afternoon. Cars will leave Mount Panorama at 10.55am on Thursday morning, departing the circuit via Panorama Avenue before turning left on to Brilliant Street and right onto George Street before parking in the middle of Bathurst on Russell Street, which will be closed to traffic. Cars and drivers will be on hand from 11:30am to meet and greet the Bathurst public and sign autographs, before returning to the circuit under police escort at approximately 1pm. Cars will return to the circuit by turning right out of Russell Street and driving directly to the circuit via William Street and Panorama Avenue, before entering pit lane via Hell Corner. Later on Thursday, the 2020 race winners plaques will be presented by the Bathurst Regional Council to members of the most recent 12 Hour winning team on hand this year - to be represented by French GT star, Jules Gounon. Commencing this year, all Bathurst 12 Hour winners will be recognised in a new 'Bathurst Enduro walk of fame' installed outside the National Motor Racing Museum at Murray's corner, next to the iconic Peter Brock statue. The 2020 winners will be the first to be added to the new display, which will retrospectively see all previous Bathurst 12, 24 and 6 Hour winners added, while Bathurst 1000 winners continue to be recognised with plaques installed in the pavement outside the council offices in the city itself. The Paddock is free with your event ticket, so you can experience all the behind the scenes action with the teams working in the garages, the amazing purpose-built team transporters on display and even grab an autograph from your favourite driver. Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the event by camping trackside for the weekend. Kids 12 and under receive free trackside entry when accompanied by a paying adult. Tickets are available via the Ticketek website: https://premier.ticketek.com.au. From Sydney, Bathurst is approximately 200 kilometres or a two and a half hour drive. Head west on the M4, which becomes the Great Western Highway once you reach the bottom of the Blue Mountains. Parking There are three major car parking areas: To access the car park, enter off Panorama Avenue and turn left towards the main gate. Tickets available at Ticketek. There is a free general carpark located on the corner of Pit Straight and Panorama Avenue. Entry is via Panorama Avenue. Please note that camping, motorhomes or caravans are not permitted in this car park. Fines will apply for anything that is camping in this car park. Accessible Parking is available in the main car park adjacent to Gate 4. Enter the car park off Panorama Drive. There will be a taxi rank located at Panorama Drive under the over street sign opposite Accreditation Centre. Bathurst Buslines will be operating an extensive network of buses to cater for the patrons attending the Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

