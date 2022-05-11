news, local-news, Tilly, 12 Hour

FUELLING the message to stop bullying through the #ForTillysSake - this year's Bathurst 12 Hour will be about more than just battling for glory at Mount Panorama. Official Bathurst 12 Hour fuel supplier RaceFuels has revealed it will use the event - one which is not only broadcast to a national audience but has international interest - to raise vital awareness to the #ForTillysSake campaign. The campaign has been set up by the local Bathurst family of Matilda 'Tilly' Rosewarne who, at just 15 years old, tragically took her own life in February this year. Tilly was subject to schoolyard, social media and electronic bullying, culminating in the most devastating outcome. Tilly's mother Emma Mason and father Murray Rosewarne have set-up the awareness campaign to help prevent other children and families from the suffering that they are enduring. To draw attention to the cause, all ELF Core 50 fuel drums that will fuel the field in the Bathurst 12 Hour will feature special decals displaying the #ForTillysSake hashtag. RaceFuels views the renowned Bathurst 12 Hour event as a way to spread the message and encouraging all walks of life to stop and think before bullying others. READ MORE: RaceFuels senior management - Mark Tierney, Sean Scott, Brian Franken and Matt Smith - are all fathers of young daughters and were all rocked by Tilly's story. They felt that the campaign needed to be amplified to stop the next tragedy. "Firstly, my heart aches for Tilly's family and their friends," Mark Tierney, RaceFuels CEO, said. "This is a tragedy. For such a young life to be lost because of the inconsiderate actions of others is not acceptable and more action needs to be taken. "The digital age has changed our worlds. Everyone can have a voice and we need to change the mentality of our communications with others, especially online. "We have seen some great campaigns locally, like #NoSocialHate. We now see top-line sportspeople who are championing a cause to cease the inconsiderate messages that are being put out there. "But it's not just high-profile individuals that are being affected. Everyone has a responsibility and a choice when it comes to our communication with others. "We felt that we needed to do something to bring this to people's attention. "And we will have Tilly and her family in our thoughts over the Bathurst 12 Hour event this weekend." Ms Mason said the family were buoyed by the support shown to them as the family continue to try to live with the tragedy. They want more than anything to try to make a difference "for all the little Tillys in our world". Advocating for change, she recently met with Education Minister Sarah Mitchell and other key stakeholders, determined to bring about institutional change to protect other children. A step came this week as Minister Mitchell held the first of a series of anti-bullying roundtables with Ms Mason, in a bid to make NSW a leader in eradicating bullying and tightening loopholes so victims can get help. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Premier Paul Toole, Mental Health Minister Bronnie Taylor, Minister Mitchell's youth advisory members, representatives from social media giants and eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant. In the years and months leading up to her death, Tilly's devastated parents said they did everything possible to protect their daughter, but they say a lack of power and knowledge in schools and police failed her. Through their advocacy work and #ForTilly'sSake campaign they are hoping to bring around real change. They welcomed the support from the Bathurst 12 Hour. "This is great, really super," she said. "We are really so touched, this is amazing," she said. RaceFuels will have a limited supply of extra #ForTillysSake stickers available. For those who would like one, reach out to RaceFuels' team members dressed in red at the circuit. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/305e9893-7acf-4772-af3b-34b0ef73cc30.PNG/r0_180_484_453_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg