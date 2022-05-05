news, local-news, lismore, floods, northern rivers, climate, disaster, nsw

In Lismore, the reality of the long road ahead is well and truly dawning. "The flood is easy," says Shawn Paris, who's helping out at the food marquee in a carpark in the CBD. "The cleanup is easy, throwing the rubbish out is easy, filling out forms is easy. What's really hard is being put on hold, being told we don't do that, being told that's not our department, being told Wendy's not here on a Saturday or on a Monday. Just being told no in the nicest way again and again hurts the spirit." Shawn says a lot of people have stepped away from the bureaucracy of grants and relief payments. It's just too hard to navigate. Tap or click to explore the Faces of Disaster Country.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/t7dzvta5NUQvz8uk8bzMfu/d05f4edb-6a1f-45f3-b5ed-d24d3566bf03.jpg/r12_262_5111_3143_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg