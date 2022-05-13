neighbourhood centre week, community, The Neighbourhood Cnetre, resilience, celebration

Running from May 9 to 15, Neighbourhood Centre Week is being celebrated across the Central West as the nationwide initiative recognises the important role that neighbourhood centres play in our local communities. A vital factor of all neighbourhood centre's is their inclusive nature- anyone and everyone is welcome, and members of the community are encouraged to help in the centre's organisation, management and use. This year's theme is 'Building resilience by bringing people together', and looks at the lessons communities learnt over the past two years of pandemic problems. As communities across the region emerge from lockdowns that saw so many isolated during the unprecedented time, the aim of the 2022 theme is to move forward and look at rebuilding a more resilient and connected community. Nicole Battle, president of the national peak body Australian Neighbourhood Houses and Centres Association (ANHCA), said she was excited about this year's Neighbourhood Centre Week theme. "I am so proud to lead such a resilient, responsive and adaptive sector, made up of so many selfless and hardworking individuals. "Neighbourhood centres and community houses have truly demonstrated their weight in gold over the past two and a half years," she said. "While so many other services closed during the lockdowns, New South Wales neighbourhood centres stepped up with 88 per cent of neighbourhood centres providing community development projects, and 86 per cent providing information and referral or assisted referrals." Ms Battle said that neighbourhood centres provided such a wide range of services for so many people, that it demonstrated just how important they were to local towns and communities. "Other services our centres provided included childcare, remote adult education, home deliveries, wellbeing calls, letterbox drops, online social gatherings, technology support and device hire. "Neighbourhood centres also played a valuable role during the rollout of the vaccine program, creating awareness and combating vaccine hesitancy," she said. "This Neighbourhood Centre Week we acknowledge this incredible effort and the staff, volunteers and community members who made it all happen." Locally, The Neighbourhood Centre (TNC) will be celebrating Neighbourhood Centre Week and hosting a range of events including their 'Well Women's Day 2022'. This free event will be held on Friday May 13 from 10.00am to 2.30pm, and will include education sessions, a smoking ceremony, naming ceremony for The Neighbourhood Centre's backyard, and live music from local musician Harriet Fahey.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/6a5b1f17-72a0-4b1c-bf4a-ce1778f1ed7b.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Celebrating Neighbourhood Centre Week

