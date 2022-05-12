news, local-news, Hockey, western conference
BATHURST hosted the Under 15s Western Hockey Conference at Cooke Hockey Complex on Sunday. Bathurst fielded two teams, which competed against teams from across the Western Region. Among the players travelling to Bathurst were teams from Orange and Parkes. ALSO MAKING NEWS:
/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/1c10c11a-b00a-4d8f-9020-dd7b0e1b9dbf.jpeg/r0_209_4032_2487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg
Hockey conference attracts spectators from across region
BATHURST hosted the Under 15s Western Hockey Conference at Cooke Hockey Complex on Sunday. Bathurst fielded two teams, which competed against teams from across the Western Region.
Among the players travelling to Bathurst were teams from Orange and Parkes.
A DAY AT THE HOCKEY: Marie and Gary Daymond from Bathurst enjoying the hockey conference. FAMILY DAY OUT: Ida Evans with Danni- Lee, Craig , Ella and Cooper Thompson with Ava Thompson (at front). FAMILY FUN: Isabelle and David Ortiger from Bathurst were among the crowd watching the hockey. HOCKEY CONFERENCE: Emilia and Roz Wingyip and Chantel Constable travelled from Parkes to watch the hockey. GREAT DAY: Deanne and Victoria Simpson from Parkes enjoying the hockey. HOCKEY CONFERENCE: Gail Webster and Damien Carter were at the hockey on Sunday. IN BETWEEN GAMES: Michaela Bowker and Jessie Borland taking a break between games on Sunday. HOCKEY CONFERENCE: Grace and Caitlyn Sherlock, pictured at the hockey conference on Sunday.