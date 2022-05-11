sport, local-sport,

BACKED by plenty of enthusiastic home crowd support the Bathurst Goldminers came away with a trio of division two Western Junior League grand final victories on Sunday, plus a runner-up finish in a top division decider. The Goldminers' under 18s girls side had been an unstoppable force on the way to a division one grand final against Dubbo Rams but were bested 65-55 in the last game. However, there was still plenty of joy for the Goldminers across the weekend at the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium as the home association's under 14s girls, under 16s boys and under 18s boys teams all enjoyed division two grand final success. Bathurst Goldminers coaching co-ordinator Jade Pheils said all the teams involved the finals should be proud of their efforts. "We're very proud. At the end of the day a win is a win and we took out the competition in that regard, so we're very happy with the three who did get the job done," she said. "Obviously it was a disappointing result for the 18s girls because that was their first loss for the season. They played well though and they tried really hard, and that's all we can ask of them." Bathurst Goldminers players also earned most valuable player awards in all three of the winning teams. Maddie Phillips was the winner of the award in the 14s girls match, Riley George was the 16s boys recipient and Kieran Falcke was the 18s boys MVP. The Goldminers under 14s girls were dominant 40-20 winners over the Griffith Demons, led by Pania Tapu's 20 points. George dropped a monster 40-point game on the Demons in the Goldminers' competitive 85-71 decider. His teammates Lincoln Craft, Charlie Fischbeck and Will Burton all dropped double-digit points during the game in strong supporting roles. Falcke and Kurt Lansom led the way for the Goldminers under 18s boys as they each came away with 31-point performances in the Bathurst side's 95-82 success against the Leeton Eagles. The pressure of the final didn't get to Lansom, who knocked down seven three pointers. The Goldminers did well to limit the damage of Leeton's star player Jaxon Lamb, whose 36 points wasn't quite enough to get his side home. Pheils said it was great to see another competitive season of Western Junior League to help progress the game in the region. "It was a high standard within the Western area so we're very happy with our final placings, as well as our commitment and efforts over the season," she said. "I would say that every team would be able to report a considerable improvement in every player that's taken to the court this season. "From an association viewpoint we're very excited for what the future holds." Attention for the Goldminers now turns towards the upcoming Country Championships. "Over the June long weekend all eight of our teams are heading away for that. We're looking forward to that as well," Pheils said. "They run that with a premier division, division two and division three. Our 12s girls and boys will play in division three while the rest of our teams will be in division two." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/4231950a-193d-4f6e-a733-6457fec80fb0.JPG/r1034_577_3546_1996_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg